Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Transphorm Inc (TGAN)

The 36-month beta value for TGAN is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TGAN is 25.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume of TGAN on January 11, 2024 was 63.88K shares.

The stock price of Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ: TGAN) has jumped by 25.73 compared to previous close of 3.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants David Hanover – Investor Relations Primit Parikh – Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Cameron McAulay – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants David Williams – The Benchmark Company Ethan Widell – B. Riley Ananda Baruah – Loop Capital Aaron Martin – AIGH Investment Partners Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Transphorm’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

TGAN’s Market Performance

TGAN’s stock has risen by 22.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 73.27% and a quarterly rise of 117.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.37% for Transphorm Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.30% for TGAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 54.07% for the last 200 days.

TGAN Trading at 54.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +69.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGAN rose by +22.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Transphorm Inc saw 30.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGAN starting from Smales Kelly, who sale 766 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Jan 04. After this action, Smales Kelly now owns 76,680 shares of Transphorm Inc, valued at $2,987 using the latest closing price.

Smales Kelly, the Director of Transphorm Inc, sale 2,187 shares at $3.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Smales Kelly is holding 77,446 shares at $7,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-174.29 for the present operating margin

-5.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transphorm Inc stands at -185.32. The total capital return value is set at -73.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.22. Equity return is now at value -112.69, with -73.34 for asset returns.

Based on Transphorm Inc (TGAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 33.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Transphorm Inc (TGAN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.