Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is above average at 34.35x. The 36-month beta value for TER is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TER is $108.64, which is $3.76 above than the current price. The public float for TER is 152.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of TER on January 11, 2024 was 1.64M shares.

TER) stock’s latest price update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.34 in comparison to its previous close of 105.24, however, the company has experienced a 3.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that Automation and AI stocks are starting to play a significant role in smart money planning in the rapidly evolving world of technology. The teamwork of AI and automation is making a strong push, leading to surprising growth and new ideas.

TER’s Market Performance

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has experienced a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.64% rise in the past month, and a 5.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.23% for TER’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TER Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.05. In addition, Teradyne, Inc. saw -3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Robbins Brad, who sale 1,485 shares at the price of $104.18 back on Dec 15. After this action, Robbins Brad now owns 51,579 shares of Teradyne, Inc., valued at $154,707 using the latest closing price.

Burns Richard John, the President, Semiconductor Test of Teradyne, Inc., sale 192 shares at $100.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Burns Richard John is holding 16,733 shares at $19,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne, Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 21.47, with 15.07 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne, Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.