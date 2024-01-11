Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is above average at 15.31x. The 36-month beta value for TROW is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TROW is $97.48, which is -$9.91 below than the current price. The public float for TROW is 218.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. The average trading volume of TROW on January 11, 2024 was 1.55M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TROW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has jumped by 1.09 compared to previous close of 106.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that “Dividend Aristocrats. in the S&P 500 Index… have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years.”–Kiplinger.com/Investing.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has risen by 1.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.09% and a quarterly rise of 2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for TROW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TROW Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.65. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, who sale 11,969 shares at the price of $105.91 back on Dec 18. After this action, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi now owns 123,624 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $1,267,618 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 5,977 shares at $99.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 32,185 shares at $594,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 17.24, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.