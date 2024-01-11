Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SGML is 44.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.96% of that float. The average trading volume of SGML on January 11, 2024 was 1.18M shares.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.83 compared to its previous closing price of 28.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-06 that The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA: LIT ) has slumped by more than 3% since the beginning of the year. And this is conveying a bearish tone among lithium investors.

SGML’s Market Performance

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has seen a -7.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.69% decline in the past month and a -3.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for SGML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.40% for SGML’s stock, with a -18.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGML stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGML in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SGML Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGML fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.94. In addition, Sigma Lithium Corporation saw -12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGML

The total capital return value is set at -57.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.69. Equity return is now at value -52.53, with -32.47 for asset returns.

Based on Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML), the company’s capital structure generated 44.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.70. Total debt to assets is 26.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.