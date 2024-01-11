Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT)

The 36-month beta value for LYT is also noteworthy at 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LYT is 37.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of LYT on January 11, 2024 was 368.33K shares.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT)’s stock price has soared by 7.60 in relation to previous closing price of 0.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-07-11 that Somehow, Lytus Technologies became 2022’s hottest IPO – though it’s quickly crashed back to Earth. The story here, revolving around three businesses in the U.S. and India, is complex, and even confusing.

LYT’s Market Performance

LYT’s stock has fallen by -7.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.10% and a quarterly drop of -37.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.70% for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.62% for LYT’s stock, with a -70.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LYT Trading at -16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares sank -22.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1152. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd saw -1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd stands at -12.35. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.99.

Based on Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.88. Total debt to assets is 14.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.