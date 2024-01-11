Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)

The 36-month beta value for CRVS is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRVS is $7.83, which is $5.61 above than the current price. The public float for CRVS is 36.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume of CRVS on January 11, 2024 was 222.40K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CRVS) stock’s latest price update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.88 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Corvus (CRVS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

CRVS’s Market Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) has experienced a 18.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.62% rise in the past month, and a 56.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.13% for CRVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.96% for CRVS’s stock, with a 19.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CRVS Trading at 40.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.13%, as shares surge +37.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS rose by +18.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 26.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

The total capital return value is set at -40.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.54. Equity return is now at value -55.41, with -45.65 for asset returns.

Based on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.43. Total debt to assets is 3.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.