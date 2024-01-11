Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) is above average at 17.89x. The 36-month beta value for SBS is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBS is $77.84, which is $0.34 above than the current price. The public float for SBS is 683.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on January 11, 2024 was 1.11M shares.

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) has increased by 1.25 when compared to last closing price of 15.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Sabesp’s significant steps toward privatization, including the approval of privatization guidelines and a follow-on model, have boosted confidence in the company’s prospects. In Q2, Sabesp reported robust financial results, with recurring EBITDA increasing significantly year-over-year. Sabesp’s current valuation, with the potential for reduced cost of capital and improved long-term operating performance as a private sector company, suggests significant upside potential.

SBS’s Market Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has experienced a 4.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.01% rise in the past month, and a 25.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for SBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.55% for SBS’s stock, with a 31.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBS Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 10.75, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.93. Total debt to assets is 33.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.