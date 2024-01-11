Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

The 36-month beta value for AHT is also noteworthy at 2.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AHT is 34.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.89% of that float. The average trading volume of AHT on January 11, 2024 was 500.41K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AHT) stock’s latest price update

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT)’s stock price has dropped by -5.68 in relation to previous closing price of 1.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-27 that DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

AHT’s Market Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) has seen a -7.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.51% decline in the past month and a -31.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for AHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.76% for AHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AHT by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for AHT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on April 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AHT Trading at -22.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9175. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc saw -14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+10.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.