Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO)

The 36-month beta value for CYTO is also noteworthy at 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CYTO is 1.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.35% of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on January 11, 2024 was 895.46K shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.81 in comparison to its previous close of 3.10, however, the company has experienced a -12.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altamira Therapeutics to Present at 3rd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO’s stock has fallen by -12.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -64.38% and a quarterly drop of -36.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.22% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.31% for CYTO’s stock, with a -72.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -32.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -22.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.