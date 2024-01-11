An In-Depth Look at Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) Stock Performance

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 4.71% increase in the past week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month, and a 24.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for SPOT’s stock, with a 24.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPOT is 132.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On January 11, 2024, SPOT’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.95relation to previous closing price of 193.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that We have narrowed our search to five technology services stocks that have popped year to date and have solid upside left. These are: DUOL, PAY, RAMP, PATH, SPOT.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $265 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.43. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -9.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.