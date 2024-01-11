An In-Depth Look at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s (KTOS) Stock Performance

The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has gone up by 0.43% for the week, with a -8.88% drop in the past month and a 7.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.98% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.67% for KTOS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KTOS is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KTOS is $20.82, which is $1.78 above the current price. The public float for KTOS is 126.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTOS on January 11, 2024 was 1.16M shares.

KTOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has increased by 2.48 when compared to last closing price of 18.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Drones are becoming very widely used in wars and will likely play a significant role in delivering packages for e-commerce companies over the longer term. In Ukraine and Gaza, drones are being deployed on a large scale.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KTOS Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.82. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc saw -8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Lund Deanna H, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $20.14 back on Jan 02. After this action, Lund Deanna H now owns 153,284 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, valued at $120,840 using the latest closing price.

Fendley Steven S., the President, US Division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $20.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Fendley Steven S. is holding 305,383 shares at $142,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -2.12, with -1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.