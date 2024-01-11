An In-Depth Look at Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s (ESRT) Stock Performance

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has seen a 2.00% increase in the past week, with a 5.90% gain in the past month, and a 24.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for ESRT’s stock, with a 27.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is 30.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) is $9.50, which is -$0.45 below the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 131.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. On January 11, 2024, ESRT’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.35relation to previous closing price of 9.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-08 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, after the close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review fourth quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer pe.

ESRT Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc saw 2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 11.48, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 238.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 54.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.