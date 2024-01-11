An In-Depth Look at Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (COEP) Stock Performance

In the past week, COEP stock has gone down by -10.52%, with a monthly decline of -33.75% and a quarterly plunge of -44.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.36% for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.68% for COEP’s stock, with a -45.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COEP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for COEP is also noteworthy at -0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COEP is 22.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of COEP on January 11, 2024 was 124.09K shares.

COEP) stock’s latest price update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COEP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-03 that What would happen if performance grading suddenly disappeared? No more dreaded annual job reviews

COEP Trading at -32.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares sank -32.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP fell by -10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8104. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COEP starting from Mehalick David, who purchase 20,004 shares at the price of $0.66 back on Jan 08. After this action, Mehalick David now owns 2,782,615 shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $13,263 using the latest closing price.

Salkind Gene, the Director of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 11,600 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Salkind Gene is holding 284,056 shares at $8,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

The total capital return value is set at -90.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.62. Equity return is now at value -341.03, with -284.12 for asset returns.

Based on Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.