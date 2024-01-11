An In-Depth Look at Ball Corp.’s (BALL) Stock Performance

The stock of Ball Corp. (BALL) has seen a 2.60% increase in the past week, with a -0.37% drop in the past month, and a 23.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for BALL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for BALL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) Right Now?

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ball Corp. (BALL) is $58.42, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for BALL is 313.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALL on January 11, 2024 was 2.17M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL)’s stock price has soared by 0.40 in relation to previous closing price of 57.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-28 that WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) will announce its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, February 1, 2024, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $59 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BALL Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.38. In addition, Ball Corp. saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Lewis Ronald J., who purchase 4,637 shares at the price of $53.91 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lewis Ronald J. now owns 29,797 shares of Ball Corp., valued at $249,976 using the latest closing price.

Goodwin Deron, the Vice President & Treasurer of Ball Corp., sale 500 shares at $52.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Goodwin Deron is holding 12,001 shares at $26,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corp. stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 16.39, with 3.04 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corp. (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 271.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ball Corp. (BALL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.