Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.21 in relation to its previous close of 16.16. However, the company has experienced a -4.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMLX is 49.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMLX on January 11, 2024 was 1.58M shares.

AMLX’s Market Performance

AMLX’s stock has seen a -4.06% decrease for the week, with a 12.04% rise in the past month and a -13.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.09% for AMLX’s stock, with a -24.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $37 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AMLX Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.10. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Firestone Karen, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Dec 15. After this action, Firestone Karen now owns 5,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $59,880 using the latest closing price.

Mazzariello Gina, the Chief Legal Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,164 shares at $20.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mazzariello Gina is holding 49,083 shares at $128,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value 0.65, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.