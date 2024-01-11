Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMPH is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPH is $67.50, which is $12.68 above the current price. The public float for AMPH is 35.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPH on January 11, 2024 was 434.14K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AMPH) stock’s latest price update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.52 in comparison to its previous close of 56.82, however, the company has experienced a -10.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) concluded the recent trading session at $62.74, signifying a -1.12% move from its prior day’s close.

AMPH’s Market Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) has seen a -10.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.43% decline in the past month and a 14.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for AMPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.04% for AMPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMPH Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH fell by -10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.16. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from Luo Mary Z., who sale 86,156 shares at the price of $57.14 back on Jan 09. After this action, Luo Mary Z. now owns 1,235,802 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $4,923,232 using the latest closing price.

Luo Mary Z., the COO,Chief Scientist & Chairman of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 133,644 shares at $58.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Luo Mary Z. is holding 1,321,958 shares at $7,875,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.54 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.62. Equity return is now at value 24.59, with 11.91 for asset returns.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.