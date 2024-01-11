Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-16 that (Kitco News) – The company said it expects to meet the lower end of its full year silver production targets following a “difficult” Q3 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USAS is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for USAS is 214.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USAS on January 11, 2024 was 609.84K shares.

USAS’s Market Performance

USAS stock saw a decrease of -12.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.31% for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.26% for USAS’s stock, with a -42.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

USAS Trading at -13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2435. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation saw -16.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.06 for the present operating margin

-17.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stands at -51.98. The total capital return value is set at -19.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.08.

Based on Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.01. Total debt to assets is 8.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.