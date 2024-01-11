Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock Records -13.16% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has gone down by -7.00% for the week, with a 0.52% rise in the past month and a -13.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.19% for ALGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.45% for ALGM stock, with a simple moving average of -26.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALGM is 73.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGM on January 11, 2024 was 1.32M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41relation to previous closing price of 27.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-05 that MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that the Company will present at Needham’s 26th Annual Growth Conference on Friday, January 19, 2024, which is a designated day for virtual presentations and meetings. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 12:45 PM EDT.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALGM Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.45. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc. saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Nargolwala Vineet A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.84 back on Nov 17. After this action, Nargolwala Vineet A now owns 302,161 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc., valued at $27,840 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro Microsystems Inc., purchase 350 shares at $27.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 16,711 shares at $9,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro Microsystems Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.10. Equity return is now at value 26.46, with 22.34 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 4.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.22. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.