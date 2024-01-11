Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.46 in comparison to its previous close of 0.50, however, the company has experienced a 5.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLR ) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company released data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of stenoparib. That clinical trial saw the company testing the effectiveness of stenoparib in women with advanced ovarian cancer.

Is It Worth Investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALLR is 4.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 59.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALLR on January 11, 2024 was 1.47M shares.

ALLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has seen a 5.61% increase in the past week, with a -6.09% drop in the past month, and a -20.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.09% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for ALLR’s stock, with a -94.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5379. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc saw -4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20. Equity return is now at value -20995.16, with -81.33 for asset returns.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.