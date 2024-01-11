Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APD is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APD is $307.25, which is $40.29 above the current price. The public float for APD is 218.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APD on January 11, 2024 was 1.18M shares.

The stock price of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has plunged by -0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 268.09, but the company has seen a -1.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that “Dividend Aristocrats. in the S&P 500 Index… have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years.”–Kiplinger.com/Investing.

APD’s Market Performance

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has seen a -1.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.40% gain in the past month and a -7.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for APD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for APD’s stock, with a -5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $240 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

APD Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.30. In addition, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. saw -2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Kutz Jeffrey, who sale 107 shares at the price of $264.74 back on Dec 05. After this action, Kutz Jeffrey now owns 1,270 shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., valued at $28,327 using the latest closing price.

Ghasemi Seifi, the Chairman, Pres. and CEO of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $264.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Ghasemi Seifi is holding 670,673 shares at $2,908,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.50 for the present operating margin

+29.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. stands at +18.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 77.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 34.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.