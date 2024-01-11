Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has increased by 1.53 when compared to last closing price of 73.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that AerCap has delivered strong returns compared to airlines in 2023, validating the recommendation to own AerCap instead of airlines. AerCap is buying back ~20% of shares outstanding in 2023 and more to come in 2024. AerCap’s current book value is understated, with potential recoveries from Russia and asset sales at a premium to book value.

Is It Worth Investing in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is 6.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AER is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $83.38, which is $9.13 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 210.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On January 11, 2024, AER’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER’s stock has seen a 5.08% increase for the week, with a 2.91% rise in the past month and a 20.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for Aercap Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for AER’s stock, with a 19.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AER Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.43. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 15.85, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.