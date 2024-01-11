Aditxt Inc (ADTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADTX is 1.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADTX on January 11, 2024 was 1.33M shares.

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.91 in comparison to its previous close of 5.28, however, the company has experienced a 14.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that Aditxt Inc’s shares fell more than 20% in Tuesday premarket trading after the company announced the pricing of a $6 million private placement of shares and accompanying warrants. The Richmond, Virginia-based medical technologies company said it entered definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,237,114 shares of common stock at $4.85 per share and accompanying warrant, in a private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.

ADTX’s Market Performance

ADTX’s stock has risen by 14.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 78.43% and a quarterly drop of -41.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.36% for Aditxt Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.80% for ADTX’s stock, with a -63.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADTX Trading at 28.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +61.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTX rose by +14.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, Aditxt Inc saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTX starting from BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP, who sale 20,800 shares at the price of $33.23 back on Sep 07. After this action, BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP now owns 22,342 shares of Aditxt Inc, valued at $691,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2670.64 for the present operating margin

-39.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aditxt Inc stands at -2961.28. The total capital return value is set at -212.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -274.46. Equity return is now at value -698.60, with -215.98 for asset returns.

Based on Aditxt Inc (ADTX), the company’s capital structure generated 64.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.38. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aditxt Inc (ADTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.