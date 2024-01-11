ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) has seen a 2.81% increase in the past week, with a 38.06% gain in the past month, and a 67.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.12% for ABVC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.50% for ABVC stock, with a simple moving average of -57.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABVC is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ABVC is 5.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABVC on January 11, 2024 was 4.17M shares.

ABVC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) has plunged by -7.08 when compared to previous closing price of 1.56, but the company has seen a 2.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-26 that If you’re wondering what is going on in the stock market today or which penny stocks to buy now that major indexes are lower, you’re not alone. Earnings season mixed with economic data has resulted in a sharp downturn for the market.

ABVC Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares surge +45.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABVC rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3125. In addition, ABVC BioPharma Inc saw 24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1558.54 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABVC BioPharma Inc stands at -1693.50. The total capital return value is set at -131.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.01. Equity return is now at value -142.03, with -83.66 for asset returns.

Based on ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC), the company’s capital structure generated 82.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.32. Total debt to assets is 32.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.