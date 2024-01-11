8X8 Inc. (EGHT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) has surged by 0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 3.54, but the company has seen a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that As we are lined up for a strong year-end rally, investing in growth stocks such as American Public Education (APEI), Affirm (AFRM), Barrett Business Services (BBSI) and 8×8 (EGHT) seems prudent.

Is It Worth Investing in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EGHT is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EGHT is $4.25, which is $0.68 above than the current price. The public float for EGHT is 116.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.54% of that float. The average trading volume of EGHT on January 11, 2024 was 1.55M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stock saw a decrease of 0.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.56% and a quarterly a decrease of 43.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for 8X8 Inc. (EGHT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.92% for EGHT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EGHT Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, 8X8 Inc. saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Denny Laurence, who sale 5,750 shares at the price of $3.71 back on Jan 02. After this action, Denny Laurence now owns 186,147 shares of 8X8 Inc., valued at $21,316 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Samuel C., the Chief Executive Officer of 8X8 Inc., sale 46,840 shares at $3.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Wilson Samuel C. is holding 1,038,856 shares at $165,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8X8 Inc. stands at -9.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value -59.67, with -6.93 for asset returns.

Based on 8X8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 569.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.06. Total debt to assets is 67.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.