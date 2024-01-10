ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) has seen a -12.77% decrease in the past week, with a -12.85% drop in the past month, and a 43.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.91% for ZKIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.16% for ZKIN stock, with a simple moving average of 26.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZK International Group Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZKIN is 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZKIN is 18.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZKIN on January 10, 2024 was 74.59K shares.

The stock price of ZK International Group Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) has surged by 10.03 when compared to previous closing price of 0.80, but the company has seen a -12.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Pulse2 reported 2022-01-13 that The stock price of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) increased by 17.93% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened.

ZKIN Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.33%, as shares sank -13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN fell by -12.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0184. In addition, ZK International Group Co Ltd. saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68 for the present operating margin

+6.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co Ltd. stands at -3.82. The total capital return value is set at -4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67.

Based on ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.40. Total debt to assets is 19.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.