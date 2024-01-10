Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZION is $43.19, which is -$0.85 below the current price. The public float for ZION is 145.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZION on January 10, 2024 was 2.61M shares.

The stock price of Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has dropped by -1.12 compared to previous close of 44.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Zions (ZION) is likely to be aided by decent loan balances and higher interest rates. However, elevated expense levels and poor asset quality are concerns.

ZION’s Market Performance

Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has seen a -0.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.75% gain in the past month and a 29.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for ZION. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for ZION’s stock, with a 33.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $46 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ZION Trading at 16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.23. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from MCLEAN SCOTT J, who sale 519 shares at the price of $38.32 back on Dec 19. After this action, MCLEAN SCOTT J now owns 112,710 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $19,888 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation N.A, sale 260 shares at $38.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that STEPHENS STEVEN DAN is holding 43,895 shares at $9,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation N.A stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 16.62, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.