XPO Inc (XPO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has plunged by -0.11 when compared to previous closing price of 83.42, but the company has seen a -1.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its fourth quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 7, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) is above average at 288.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XPO Inc (XPO) is $94.62, which is $11.29 above the current market price. The public float for XPO is 113.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XPO on January 10, 2024 was 1.52M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

The stock of XPO Inc (XPO) has seen a -1.83% decrease in the past week, with a 3.59% rise in the past month, and a 6.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for XPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.78% for XPO’s stock, with a 28.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $96 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XPO Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.78. In addition, XPO Inc saw -4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Harik Mario A, who sale 9,383 shares at the price of $87.59 back on Dec 31. After this action, Harik Mario A now owns 133,571 shares of XPO Inc, valued at $821,857 using the latest closing price.

FRYE J WES, the Director of XPO Inc, purchase 1,500 shares at $79.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that FRYE J WES is holding 3,000 shares at $119,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 6.57, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, XPO Inc (XPO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.