Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.05 in relation to its previous close of 16.59. However, the company has experienced a -9.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Xerox (XRX) is implementing a flexible cost base and operating model to expand margins and channelize investments toward margin-accretive growth opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for XRX is 113.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.17% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of XRX was 2.21M shares.

XRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has seen a -9.87% decrease in the past week, with a 11.23% rise in the past month, and a 7.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for XRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.82% for XRX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.50. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corp saw -11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who sale 34,245,314 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Sep 28. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 0 shares of Xerox Holdings Corp, valued at $542,445,774 using the latest closing price.

Morno-Wade Suzan, the EVP & CHRO of Xerox Holdings Corp, sale 9,126 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Morno-Wade Suzan is holding 46,323 shares at $152,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corp stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value 5.57, with 1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.