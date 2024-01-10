What Recent Market Trends Mean for Fortrea Holdings Inc’s (FTRE) Stock

In the past week, FTRE stock has gone down by -6.12%, with a monthly gain of 4.12% and a quarterly surge of 15.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Fortrea Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for FTRE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE) is 30.81x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FTRE is 88.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% of that float. On January 10, 2024, FTRE’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

FTRE) stock’s latest price update

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.82 in relation to its previous close of 33.29. However, the company has experienced a -6.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Pike and Chief Financial Officer, Jill McConnell will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10 at 3:00 pm PST.

FTRE Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTRE fell by -6.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.45. In addition, Fortrea Holdings Inc saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTRE starting from Pike Thomas, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $25.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Pike Thomas now owns 20,000 shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc, valued at $504,640 using the latest closing price.

NEUPERT PETER M, the Director of Fortrea Holdings Inc, purchase 11,000 shares at $25.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that NEUPERT PETER M is holding 21,996 shares at $278,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.92 for the present operating margin

+17.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortrea Holdings Inc stands at +6.23. The total capital return value is set at 8.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76.

Based on Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.86. Total debt to assets is 1.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.