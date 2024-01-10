Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WY is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WY is $37.00, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 727.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume for WY on January 10, 2024 was 3.68M shares.

WY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has decreased by -0.91 when compared to last closing price of 34.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Although the new year seems incredibly auspicious due to having avoided a recession in 2023, investors may still want to consider reliable dividend stocks. Fundamentally, passive income never goes out of style.

WY’s Market Performance

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has seen a -3.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.23% gain in the past month and a 12.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for WY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for WY’s stock, with a 7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WY Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.74. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Wold David M, who sale 923 shares at the price of $34.57 back on Jan 02. After this action, Wold David M now owns 60,655 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $31,908 using the latest closing price.

O’Rear Keith, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 8,588 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that O’Rear Keith is holding 141,030 shares at $300,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.