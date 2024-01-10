Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.63 in relation to its previous close of 22.87. However, the company has experienced a 6.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-26 that Laura Chico, Wedbush Biotech Analyst, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk investing in biotech.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

The public float for VRDN is 48.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRDN on January 10, 2024 was 898.62K shares.

VRDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) has seen a 6.04% increase in the past week, with a 27.49% rise in the past month, and a 71.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for VRDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.76% for VRDN’s stock, with a 16.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $51 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VRDN Trading at 35.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +30.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.11. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Meisner Lara, who sale 27 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Jun 16. After this action, Meisner Lara now owns 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc, valued at $765 using the latest closing price.

Meisner Lara, the Chief Legal Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,269 shares at $28.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meisner Lara is holding 29,971 shares at $63,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Equity return is now at value -62.57, with -56.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.