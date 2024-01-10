Veralto Corp (VLTO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.99 in comparison to its previous close of 77.51, however, the company has experienced a -5.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that Water is not the world’s most glamorous industry. But recent droughts and climate events have shown that water stocks will hold an increasingly important place in the investment portfolios of tomorrow.

Is It Worth Investing in Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) is 22.05x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VLTO is 231.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On January 10, 2024, VLTO’s average trading volume was 2.63M shares.

VLTO’s Market Performance

VLTO’s stock has seen a -5.28% decrease for the week, with a 2.83% rise in the past month and a 2.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for Veralto Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.72% for VLTO’s stock, with a 1.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VLTO Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTO fell by -5.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.77. In addition, Veralto Corp saw -6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLTO starting from Aquino Melissa, who sale 199 shares at the price of $67.51 back on Nov 01. After this action, Aquino Melissa now owns 29,388 shares of Veralto Corp, valued at $13,462 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+55.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veralto Corp stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 33.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.51.

Based on Veralto Corp (VLTO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.66. Total debt to assets is 2.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veralto Corp (VLTO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.