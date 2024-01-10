Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has dropped by -0.93 compared to previous close of 10.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VLY is $11.41, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 427.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.26% of that float. The average trading volume for VLY on January 10, 2024 was 3.41M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stock saw an increase of -1.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.64% and a quarterly increase of 28.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for VLY’s stock, with a 21.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VLY Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from CHILLURA JOSEPH, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Dec 08. After this action, CHILLURA JOSEPH now owns 541,235 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $497,500 using the latest closing price.

CHILLURA JOSEPH, the SEVP, Chief Customer Officer of Valley National Bancorp, sale 100,000 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that CHILLURA JOSEPH is holding 591,235 shares at $864,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 9.37, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.