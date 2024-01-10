US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USFD is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for USFD is $51.58, which is $4.8 above the current price. The public float for USFD is 244.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USFD on January 10, 2024 was 1.74M shares.

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD)’s stock price has increased by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 46.30. However, the company has seen a 1.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-28 that ROSEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that Dave Flitman, Chief Executive Officer, and Dirk Locascio, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference in Orlando on Monday, Jan. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST). Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay o.

USFD’s Market Performance

USFD’s stock has risen by 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.68% and a quarterly rise of 25.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for US Foods Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.72% for USFD stock, with a simple moving average of 14.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $45 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

USFD Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.21. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp saw 3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Ferguson Scott D., who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $43.87 back on Dec 11. After this action, Ferguson Scott D. now owns 15,932,877 shares of US Foods Holding Corp, valued at $131,610,000 using the latest closing price.

Guberman Steven, the EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of US Foods Holding Corp, sale 2,735 shares at $36.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Guberman Steven is holding 94,579 shares at $99,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+16.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp stands at +0.78. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Based on US Foods Holding Corp (USFD), the company’s capital structure generated 118.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.16. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.36 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.