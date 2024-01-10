Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Essential Utilities Inc’s (WTRG) Stock

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has seen a 1.22% increase in the past week, with a 5.37% gain in the past month, and a 13.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for WTRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for WTRG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) is 21.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WTRG is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WTRG is 272.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On January 10, 2024, WTRG’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

WTRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has increased by 0.53 when compared to last closing price of 38.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was up 4.57% in December, Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF was up 4.13%, and my watchlist beat both with a return of 9.52%.

WTRG Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.11. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc saw 2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Arnold Colleen, who sale 1,244 shares at the price of $41.84 back on Jun 14. After this action, Arnold Colleen now owns 7,796 shares of Essential Utilities Inc, valued at $52,049 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc, purchase 37,245 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 37,245 shares at $1,515,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.90 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc stands at +20.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.01 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 127.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.11. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.