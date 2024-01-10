Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: TSBX) has decreased by -7.63 when compared to last closing price of 2.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, today announced four posters reporting preclinical data for Turnstone’s Selected TIL therapies will be presented at the 38 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

Is It Worth Investing in Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: TSBX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TSBX is 14.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. On January 10, 2024, TSBX’s average trading volume was 74.21K shares.

TSBX’s Market Performance

The stock of Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) has seen a -11.20% decrease in the past week, with a 0.44% rise in the past month, and a -35.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.31% for TSBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.53% for TSBX’s stock, with a -56.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TSBX Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.40%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSBX fell by -11.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Turnstone Biologics Corp saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSBX starting from Versant Ventures V, LLC, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jul 25. After this action, Versant Ventures V, LLC now owns 2,726,322 shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp, valued at $2,700,000 using the latest closing price.

Jerel Davis, the Director of Turnstone Biologics Corp, purchase 225,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Jerel Davis is holding 2,726,322 shares at $2,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.15 for the present operating margin

+97.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turnstone Biologics Corp stands at -42.07. The total capital return value is set at -37.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.24.

Based on Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.