Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is $4.00, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for TUP is 39.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TUP on January 10, 2024 was 4.28M shares.

TUP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) has surged by 2.96 when compared to previous closing price of 2.03, but the company has seen a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-27 that As 2023 is drawing near its conclusion, it is time to look back at the stock market and observe which of its participants made it to the list of shares belonging to the heavily popular companies that are trending on social media platforms, or meme stocks, this year.

TUP’s Market Performance

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has seen a 2.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.97% gain in the past month and a 78.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.78% for TUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.59% for TUP stock, with a simple moving average of 19.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at 12.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw 4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+63.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -18.93. The total capital return value is set at 21.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -277.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.