Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TPHS is 31.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of TPHS was 1.14M shares.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS)’s stock price has plunge by 32.73relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 98.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that Trinity Place (NYSEMKT: TPHS ) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the real estate holding company announced a forbearance agreement update. This news comes from a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TPHS’s Market Performance

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) has seen a 98.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 51.40% gain in the past month and a -44.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.58% for TPHS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.96% for TPHS’s stock, with a -43.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPHS Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.48%, as shares surge +54.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPHS rose by +98.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1451. In addition, Trinity Place Holdings Inc saw 104.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPHS starting from Messinger, Matthew, who purchase 404 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Apr 14. After this action, Messinger, Matthew now owns 2,049,658 shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, valued at $160 using the latest closing price.

Messinger, Matthew, the President and CEO of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, purchase 404 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Messinger, Matthew is holding 2,049,254 shares at $162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.55 for the present operating margin

-4.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Place Holdings Inc stands at -48.13. The total capital return value is set at -2.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.79. Equity return is now at value -202.01, with -13.45 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS), the company’s capital structure generated 950.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 84.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 950.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.