Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCN is $10.02, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for TCN is 256.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for TCN on January 10, 2024 was 1.60M shares.

TCN) stock’s latest price update

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN)’s stock price has soared by 0.56 in relation to previous closing price of 8.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that I don’t invest just in REITs. I also invest in non-REIT stocks to diversify my portfolio. Here are 2 of my favorite stocks for 2024.

TCN’s Market Performance

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has seen a -0.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.07% gain in the past month and a 25.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for TCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.72% for TCN’s stock, with a 10.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCN Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc saw -1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+80.80 for the present operating margin

+88.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc stands at +113.77. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.33. Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 1.61 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.