Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has increased by 8.07 compared to its previous closing price of 79.29. However, the company has seen a 11.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that TransMedics (TMDX) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Is It Worth Investing in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TMDX is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TMDX is 31.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.77% of that float. The average trading volume for TMDX on January 10, 2024 was 792.84K shares.

TMDX’s Market Performance

The stock of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has seen a 11.58% increase in the past week, with a 14.09% rise in the past month, and a 78.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.15% for TMDX’s stock, with a 22.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMDX Trading at 27.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.74. In addition, Transmedics Group Inc saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Gordon Stephen, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $77.07 back on Jan 02. After this action, Gordon Stephen now owns 13,075 shares of Transmedics Group Inc, valued at $1,156,050 using the latest closing price.

Provost Miriam, the VP, Global Regulatory Affairs of Transmedics Group Inc, sale 4,122 shares at $75.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Provost Miriam is holding 23,820 shares at $309,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transmedics Group Inc stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -22.77, with -7.42 for asset returns.

Based on Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.