Trading Update: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Stock Endures 2.47% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has seen a 3.78% increase in the past week, with a 11.81% gain in the past month, and a 1.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for TENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for TENB’s stock, with a 6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TENB is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TENB is $52.56, which is $6.93 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 114.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume for TENB on January 10, 2024 was 909.05K shares.

TENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) has increased by 4.15 when compared to last closing price of 43.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-09 that An analyst upgraded his recommendation on the shares that morning. He now feels the stock is a buy, and he made a substantial change to his price target.

TENB Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.62. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 600 shares at the price of $47.61 back on Dec 27. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 291,532 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc, valued at $28,566 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc, sale 2,300 shares at $47.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 291,532 shares at $109,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -25.89, with -5.44 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.