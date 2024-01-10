Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRML is 2.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRML is 13.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On January 10, 2024, TRML’s average trading volume was 105.25K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TRML) stock’s latest price update

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.37 in relation to its previous close of 28.69. However, the company has experienced a 17.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Tourmaline Bio is advancing the use of its drug candidate TOUR006 for the treatment of thyroid eye disease and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The ongoing phase 2b spiriTED study, which is using TOUR006 for the treatment of patients with active TED, is expected to release results in the first half of 2025. A phase 2 study, using TOUR006 for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, is expected to begin in 2024.

TRML’s Market Performance

Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) has experienced a 17.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 70.36% rise in the past month, and a 15.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.79% for TRML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.92% for TRML’s stock, with a 25.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRML stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TRML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRML in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TRML Trading at 60.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares surge +66.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +137.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRML rose by +17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.50. In addition, Tourmaline Bio Inc saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRML starting from Kulkarni Sandeep Chidambar, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $16.99 back on Nov 17. After this action, Kulkarni Sandeep Chidambar now owns 729,735 shares of Tourmaline Bio Inc, valued at $67,960 using the latest closing price.

Thiara Parvinder, the Director of Tourmaline Bio Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $17.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Thiara Parvinder is holding 83,782 shares at $17,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRML

The total capital return value is set at -35.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.79. Equity return is now at value -41.64, with -39.35 for asset returns.

Based on Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.