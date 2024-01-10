Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV)’s stock price has plunge by -8.09relation to previous closing price of 6.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023. Torrid Holdings reported earnings per share of -3 cents.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) Right Now?

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CURV is 10.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.02% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of CURV was 183.61K shares.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV’s stock has seen a -5.49% decrease for the week, with a 36.87% rise in the past month and a 181.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.29% for Torrid Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for CURV stock, with a simple moving average of 84.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CURV Trading at 36.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc saw -1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Mizicko Mark, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Sep 21. After this action, Mizicko Mark now owns 2,321,987 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc, valued at $299,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc stands at +3.90. The total capital return value is set at 31.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.