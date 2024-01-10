The Volatility of Protara Therapeutics Inc’s (TARA) Stock: A 15.71% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) has gone up by 15.71% for the week, with a 77.37% rise in the past month and a 42.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.01% for TARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.23% for TARA’s stock, with a 6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TARA is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TARA is 8.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On January 10, 2024, TARA’s average trading volume was 52.14K shares.

TARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) has increased by 10.45 when compared to last closing price of 2.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:30 am ET in New York.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TARA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TARA Trading at 62.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +51.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARA rose by +15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Protara Therapeutics Inc saw 29.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TARA

The total capital return value is set at -27.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.82. Equity return is now at value -64.00, with -58.35 for asset returns.

Based on Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.89. Total debt to assets is 5.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.