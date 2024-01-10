The Volatility of Pentair plc’s (PNR) Stock: A -2.14% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, PNR stock has gone down by -2.14%, with a monthly gain of 3.99% and a quarterly surge of 8.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Pentair plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for PNR’s stock, with a 10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Right Now?

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PNR is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PNR is $74.82, which is $5.42 above the current price. The public float for PNR is 164.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNR on January 10, 2024 was 1.42M shares.

PNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has plunged by -0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 69.83, but the company has seen a -2.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Pentair (PNR) is expected to maintain its momentum backed by acquisitions, the introduction of products and investments in the areas of pool and residential and commercial water treatment.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PNR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $82 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PNR Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNR fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.46. In addition, Pentair plc saw -4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNR starting from Rolchigo Philip M., who sale 2,427 shares at the price of $72.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Rolchigo Philip M. now owns 18,535 shares of Pentair plc, valued at $174,744 using the latest closing price.

JONES DAVID A /WI, the Director of Pentair plc, sale 2,260 shares at $67.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that JONES DAVID A /WI is holding 23,081 shares at $153,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+33.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pentair plc stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.91 for asset returns.

Based on Pentair plc (PNR), the company’s capital structure generated 88.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.97. Total debt to assets is 37.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pentair plc (PNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.