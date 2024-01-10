The Impact of Market Fluctuations on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s (GS) Stock

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has seen a -1.17% decrease in the past week, with a 11.35% gain in the past month, and a 22.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for GS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for GS’s stock, with a 15.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) by analysts is $409.69, which is $9.51 above the current market price. The public float for GS is 324.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of GS was 2.16M shares.

GS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has decreased by -1.32 when compared to last closing price of 388.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Goldman (GS) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $403 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GS Trading at 10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $378.95. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who purchase 157 shares at the price of $13.44 back on Dec 22. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 49,808,542 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., valued at $2,110 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., sale 157 shares at $13.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 49,808,484 shares at $2,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.