The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Luxfer Holdings PLC’s (LXFR) Stock

The stock of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) has gone down by -6.75% for the week, with a -4.60% drop in the past month and a -38.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.98% for LXFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.06% for LXFR stock, with a simple moving average of -33.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) is 38.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LXFR is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) is $12.00, The public float for LXFR is 26.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On January 10, 2024, LXFR’s average trading volume was 304.97K shares.

LXFR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) has plunged by -8.19 when compared to previous closing price of 9.03, but the company has seen a -6.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Luxfer Holdings’ stock price has declined by 46% since March due to poor performance and macroeconomic conditions. The Gas Cylinder segment performed better than expected, but the Elektron segment faced obstacles such as supply chain issues and higher magnesium prices. Macroeconomic conditions, including high-interest rates and geopolitical tensions, have negatively impacted the company’s sales and margins.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXFR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LXFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LXFR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on February 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LXFR Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXFR fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Luxfer Holdings PLC saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXFR starting from Webster Stephen, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $8.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, Webster Stephen now owns 18,025 shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC, valued at $10,152 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Luxfer Holdings PLC, purchase 5,800 shares at $8.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Butcher Andrew is holding 124,534 shares at $49,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.10 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luxfer Holdings PLC stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 5.04, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.43. Total debt to assets is 25.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.