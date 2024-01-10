The 19.28% Simple Moving Average of UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has seen a -4.84% decrease in the past week, with a 15.97% gain in the past month, and a 32.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for UWMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The public float for UWMC is 84.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UWMC on January 10, 2024 was 1.23M shares.

UWMC) stock’s latest price update

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.60 in comparison to its previous close of 6.72, however, the company has experienced a -4.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that UWM Holdings doubled its share price in 2023 despite Federal Reserve rate hikes, driven by increased loan volumes and operational efficiency gains. The company dominated the industry with a $29.7 billion overall production and an increase of 97 basis points in total gain margin, showcasing resilience amid high interest rate environment. UWM is positioned better than it ever has been to take advantage of the refinance cycle in 2024 when rate cuts set in.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UWMC Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.86. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Verdun Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, Verdun Robert now owns 204,725 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $208,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 9.91, with 0.11 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.