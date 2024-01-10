The -13.88% Decline of Xponential Fitness Inc’s (XPOF) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) has gone down by -3.79% for the week, with a -0.16% drop in the past month and a -21.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.51% for XPOF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.25% for XPOF’s stock, with a -40.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XPOF is 22.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.37% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of XPOF was 738.28K shares.

XPOF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has surged by 7.99 when compared to previous closing price of 11.27, but the company has seen a -3.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Xponential (XPOF) is poised to benefit from a dedicated customer base, positive visitation trends and a strategic shift from company-owned transition studios in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPOF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XPOF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XPOF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

XPOF Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from GRAYSON CHELSEA A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $19.45 back on Sep 06. After this action, GRAYSON CHELSEA A now owns 12,886 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc, valued at $19,450 using the latest closing price.

Junk Ryan, the Chief Operating Officer of Xponential Fitness Inc, sale 585 shares at $21.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Junk Ryan is holding 10,456 shares at $12,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+66.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xponential Fitness Inc stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 65.79. Equity return is now at value 28.21, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF), the company’s capital structure generated 108.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.