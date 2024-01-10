The -13.88% Decline of Indie Semiconductor Inc’s (INDI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has seen a -1.06% decrease in the past week, with a -0.53% drop in the past month, and a 35.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for INDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.73% for INDI’s stock, with a -4.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for INDI is 137.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.67% of that float. The average trading volume for INDI on January 10, 2024 was 2.50M shares.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.13 in comparison to its previous close of 7.51, however, the company has experienced a -1.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Indie Semiconductor continues to put up stellar growth numbers. Under the surface, though, there are future events that could bite shareholders.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

INDI Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Indie Semiconductor Inc saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from schiller Thomas, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Jan 05. After this action, schiller Thomas now owns 1,093,562 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc, valued at $423,000 using the latest closing price.

schiller Thomas, the CFO and EVP of Strategy of Indie Semiconductor Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $8.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that schiller Thomas is holding 1,117,815 shares at $324,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indie Semiconductor Inc stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.89. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Based on Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 58.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.97. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.